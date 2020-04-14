‘The Wellness Bus’ to take COVID-19 testing to underserved communities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There is a new opportunity for underserved communities to get a COVID-19 test through the University of Utah Health.

The Wellness Bus traditionally is a place where people who have hit hard times can get help for their diabetes.

U of U Health hopes to get the people who know their staff well to come back for a COVID-19 test.

“We retrained the staff, and we redeployed the bus to go to those areas to help folks who would maybe otherwise not have transportation or would otherwise not feel comfortable going to the other COVID testing sites,” said Chief Wellness Officer for UofU Health Robin Marcus.

Wellness Bus COVID-19 Testing

The Wellness Bus is running three days a week from 12p-4p.

Tuesdays: Park Community Center in South Salt Lake

Thursdays: Sorenson Unity Center in Glendale

Fridays: Mid-Valley Health Center in Midvale

To sign up for a visit, you have to call 801-747-9547.

“We will help people understand if they should be tested for COVID or not, but if people happen to show up in the neighborhood, we will also talk to them there, said Marcus. “We don’t want to turn people away if they don’t have insurance or they can’t pay, so that is one thing we would like to get across because we would like to help people get tested if they need to be tested.”

Roughly 200 people took the COVID-19 test because of the new program.

U of U Health is working with community partners to use the Wellness Bus for large scale COVID-19 testing in the near future.