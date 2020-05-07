The Utah Poison Control Center helped thousands of callers through Utah Coronavirus Hotline

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in late February 2020, The Utah Poison Control Center set up a call center to answer questions about the virus at the Utah Department of of Health’s request, according to University of Utah Health.

On March 3, the Utah Poison Control Center began operating the Utah Coronavirus Hotline along with the usual poison exposure calls.

Currently, over 60,000 Utahns have utilized the hotline for answers to their coronavirus questions. Both UDOH and UPCC employees and volunteers have worked to help patients identify signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and inform them of how to obtain care.

In addition, they have provided prevention tips and a variety of information to the public on the virus.

“I am so grateful to my staff and all of the volunteers that have stepped up to help. At our peak call volumes, we have been getting more than 10 times our usual number of calls,” said Dr. Johnson.

The Utah Coronavirus Hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at 1- 800-456-7707. TRanslation services are available. For more information, visit coronavirus.utah.gov

