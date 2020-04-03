The #TestUtahChallenge is a new trend on Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Governor Gary Herbert announced a partnership with Silicon Slopes Serves called the #TestUtahChallenge to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capability.
In response, politicians, athletes, and other notable figures across Utah have tweeted using the #TestUtahChallenge hashtag to encourage Utahns to take the assessment and get tested if they are deemed at risk.
The following tweet from former BYU linesman, Hans Olsen, explains the Twitter challenge many Utahns took to encourage the state to “crush the curve” of the virus.
Olsen was soon joined by other Utah athletes and coaches.
Gobert and Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 in early March, which required them to quarantine.
Recognize this voice? Steve Klauke, Utah Sportscaster, known for being the radio voice of the Salt Lake Bees, also called on Utahns to “crush the curve.”
Utah politicians also joined in to encourage Utahns to take the assessment and get tested.
Others used children to get the message across.
Visit TestUtah.com to take the assessment.
