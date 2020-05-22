SOLDIER HOLLOW, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Utah’s biggest festival celebrating man’s best friend announced they have canceled the festival portion of the event, meaning audience members and vendors won’t be allowed to participate.

Border Collie takes off to get the sheep off the mountain at Soldier Hollow Championship

The Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship is the 4th largest canine event in the country with up to 30,000 spectators over the weekend. The event brings in the most skilled dogs from around the world who compete paw against paw.

Judy Klautt from the festival told ABC4 News “Given the COVID-19 climate, we did it with lots of thought and could not think of a way to bring people, their dogs, the vendors, and others in safely.”

After significant thought and consideration, the Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic organizing committee has decided to suspend the festival portion of the 2020 event due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic Presented by Your Utah Toyota Dealers, scheduled for September 4-7, will not include the spectator offerings associated with the festival this year – including the shows, demonstrations, vendors and food/beverage options.

The 18th Annual Sheepdog Classic’s competition status is still being determined to prioritize a safe event that follows local guidelines.

Festival officials tell ABC4 News details are subject to change, this story as new information becomes available.

