The Salt Lake County Health Department still wants you to order food remotely

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to The Salt Lake County Health Department, the department’s March 29 public health order is still in effect, including the requirement that food be ordered remotely rather than in restaurants.

The announcement came from Nicholas Rupp, Communications and PR Manager for the health department.

Rupp stated the following in an email:

“Under Utah Code 26A, local health departments may be more restrictive than the State of Utah, and Salt Lake County believes its existing order offers the correct balance between allowing economic activity and preventing the spread of COVID-19 among residents.”

He was likely referring to Gov. Gary Herbert’s comments today, in which he extended a Public Health Order he issued for two more weeks, but modified it to allow the public to order inside restaurants.