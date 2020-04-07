The Mexican government wants Mexican citizens in the U.S. to stay put during Easter weekend

1  of  2
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City announced Tuesday that The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated a call to all Mexican citizens to avoid non-essential travel between Mexico and the United States, especially during Easter weekend.

The call is a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico and throughout the world and was extended to all Mexican citizens in the United States who typically travel to Mexico for the Easter holiday. In addition, the release stated that the government of Mexico urges all Mexican citizens living abroad to avoid all international travel at this time and postpone all visits to Mexico.

The release also stated that the Government of Mexico and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue in their commitment to providing all possible consular assistance and protection to citizens living abroad.

Visit the consulate’s website for the full press release.

