The County Library issues ‘Stay Home Challenge’

Coronavirus Updates
Posted: / Updated:

The County Library’s physical locations are all closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but its online programs are still up and running. This week the Library is launching a “Stay Home Challenge” for families to help relieve stress and challenge people mentally and physically. Jeffrey Buydos joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new program.

To learn more about the challenge, visit The County Library’s website.

What others are reading:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story