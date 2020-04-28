The County Library issues ‘Stay Home Challenge’

The County Library’s physical locations are all closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but its online programs are still up and running. This week the Library is launching a “Stay Home Challenge” for families to help relieve stress and challenge people mentally and physically. Jeffrey Buydos joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new program.
To learn more about the challenge, visit The County Library’s website.
What others are reading:
- Hill AFB F-35 to honor Utahns and front line coronavirus warriors with statewide flyover
- Charlotte Hancey’s Texas Caviar
- Brian’s “headlines at home”!
- Convicted rapist on ICE’s Most Wanted list captured in California
- Video of Mobile 4-year-old preaching goes viral