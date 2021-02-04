The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updates Utah’s COVID-19 guidelines

Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Utah Area Presidency has sent a letter to local Church leaders addressing safety updates related to COVID-19.

Church COVID-19 guidelines were last updated on November 12, 2020.

In a letter addressed to local Church leaders, the Area Presidency expressed their appreciation for the leadership of Area Seventies, stake presidents, bishops, and other local leaders during the current coronavirus pandemic. “As you know, infection rates in Utah remain high, slowing our ability to return to normal Church meetings and activities,” the letter stated.

The letter asked local leaders to “develop and implement a plan for returning to Church meetings and activities.” Church officials advise local leaders to developed plans with safety protocols in mind, appropriate social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitation of surfaces, limitations on the number of people attending church meetings and activities.

The letter states plans should “limit the number of people attending Sunday worship services and continue to broadcast services for those who participate from home. Second-hour classes should be held virtually unless specific exceptions can be made safely, and activities for children and youth should be limited in size to maintain safety protocols. All activities should have a religious purpose.”

Young Single Adult leaders can hold in-person second-hour meetings if Church facilities are large enough to allow for social distancing and steps are taken to avoid excessive mingling between meetings, the letter shares.

Funeral services, baptisms, and wedding receptions that take place should have gatherings “conducted with appropriate limits as to the number of people invited and should follow safety protocols. ”

Technology arrangements are encouraged for stake and ward conferences and other leadership meetings. “Presidency, bishopric, and council meetings may be conducted in person with safety protocols,” the letter states.

Read the full letter.