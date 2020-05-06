Live Now
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases social media video addressing religious worship

(ABC4 News) – President Russel M. Nelson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a social media video Wednesday addressing 16.5 million global members.

President Nelson said information and current COVID-19 situations continue to be closely monitored and approached with caution when making decisions of when to resume religious practice and worship in meetinghouses and temples worldwide.

The prophet assures step-by-step measures will be communicated to make sure it is safe to gather and revisit Church-sponsored activities.

He leaves members with a message “that wonderful days are ahead.”

