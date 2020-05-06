The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases social media video addressing religious worship

(ABC4 News) – President Russel M. Nelson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a social media video Wednesday addressing 16.5 million global members.
President Nelson said information and current COVID-19 situations continue to be closely monitored and approached with caution when making decisions of when to resume religious practice and worship in meetinghouses and temples worldwide.
See President Nelsons video below:
The prophet assures step-by-step measures will be communicated to make sure it is safe to gather and revisit Church-sponsored activities.
He leaves members with a message “that wonderful days are ahead.”
