The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases self-isolation guidelines for returning missionaries and their families

(ABC4 News) – Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released self-isolation guidelines for returning missionaries and their families.

As many missionaries return home in the coming weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, church officials say they are asked to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of where they traveled from.

Church officials say self-isolation is an important precaution in accordance with guidelines from the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even though many of these missionaries have already been self-isolating or come from areas where the virus is not as prevalent.

The following statement was released by church officials:

“Parents or guardians should go to the airport alone to meet a returning missionary and practice safe social distancing while there. That way, the missionary is able to properly begin self-isolation. Upon returning home, missionaries should strictly follow the self-isolation recommendations of the CDC which include limiting contact with others and avoiding leaving their homes for any reason. They are encouraged to stay in a well-ventilated room, preferably alone. If that isn’t possible, the missionary should stay 6 feet away from others in the room. They should use good hygiene and regularly wash their hands. If a missionary develops any symptoms of a respiratory illness, they should contact a local health provider.

We ask families, friends, and community members to help support and encourage missionaries to follow these guidelines to help prevent any potential spread of illness and to keep missionaries and those around them safe.”

