Thanksgiving Point’s museum of Ancient of Life reopens May 8th with safety guidelines

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – As state and county officials begin to relax restrictions related to COVID-19 while continuing to adhere to social distancing and guidelines administered by health officials more and more attractions are starting to reopen their doors.

Friday, May 1, Thanksgiving Point reopened Ashton Gardens and Farm Country following the “Utah Leads Together 2.0” moderate risk guidelines. One week later on May 8, Thanksgiving Point will reopen The Museum of Ancient Life and it’s accompanying Expedition Cafe to the community, along with the Tower Deli and Trellis Cafe.

Mike L Washburn, President and CEO of Thanksgiving Point said “We made significant operational changes to safely reopen outdoor venues last week and we’re employing these strategies in the Museum of Ancient Life. ” “Our mission to provide community gathering places to learn will be delivered again. The difference is that now, our community is gathering at socially-distanced 6-foot intervals.”

Some of the requirements Thanksgiving Point is asking of their incoming guests:

Reserve advance tickets, which limits the number of guests each half hour.

Length of visit is not restricted.

Masks for guests are not required but are encouraged.

Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout guest areas.

Other safety measures include monitoring team member’s daily temperatures, requiring employee face coverings, and additional cleaning and sanitation measures for public spaces.

In addition, venues including the Museum of Ancient Life have been transformed to a one-way path. As one of the world’s largest dinosaur museums, the path through the museum will provide a full experience. Those unable to visit in-person, can experience a free virtual tour of the collection by visiting thanksgivingpoint.org/DinoTour. However, some hands-on exhibits will not be available and the 3D Mammoth Screen Theatre will remain closed at this time.

In order to follow safety guidelines for reopening Trellis Café at Ashton Gardens, Tower Deli and Ice Cream Shop, they have all been reconfigured to create more space between guest tables. Guests will not be permitted to congregate in lobbies and are encouraged to wear masks when not eating. Tower Deli guests may order takeout by calling 801.768.4984. Trellis guests may call ahead for reservations or takeout at 801.768.4996.

