Thanksgiving Point to open outdoor venues on May 1, implement safety measures

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — Thanksgiving Point announced Wednesday that it will re-open its outdoor venues- Ashton Gardens and Farm Country- beginning on Friday, May 1, the date Governor Gary Herbert gave to begin re-opening the economy in Utah.

Thanksgiving Point will keep its indoor venues- Museum of Natural Curiosity, Butterfly Biosphere, and the Museum of Ancient Life- closed at this time.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our first priority,” stated Mike L. Washburn, President and CEO of Thanksgiving Point. “Our state’s “Utah Leads Together” plan provides guidelines to safely enter a moderate risk phase and allow socially-distanced limited admissions to outdoor venues. We aim to carefully provide a place to visit and recharge.”

Those planning to visit Thanksgiving Point must keep the following guidelines in mind:

Visitors must make ticket reservations and wheelchair and golf cart rentals prior to showing up

The number of guests will be limited by each half hour to allow for social distancing

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks to the venue. Employees are required to wear face masks while working.

Venues will have a marked one-way path to maintain social distancing

Cleaning and sanitation measures will be put in place and educational signage included

Guests and employees should remain home if sick and maintain hygiene

“High risk” individuals should visit only during a designated daily time period

Thanksgiving Point’s Tulip Festival will be virtual this year. It will be available to view on the following social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

