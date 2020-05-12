Live Now
Thanksgiving Point to open Butterfly Biosphere, Harvest Restaurant

Photo: Thanksgiving Point

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — Thanksgiving Point announced that it will open its Butterfly Biosphere and Harvest Restaurant on May 15.

The restaurant will be open only for dinner and by reservation. Furniture has been rearranged to create more space between tables. Guests may not congregate in lobbies and should wear masks when not eating. They may make reservations and order takeout by calling 801-768-4984.

Guests may enter the Conservatory of the Butterfly Biosphere and will be directed to a one-way walkway. The number of guests will be limited and hand sanitizing stations are located throughout guest areas.

Visit www.thanksgivingpoint.org for updates.

