Thanksgiving Point announces temporary closures of buildings and venues

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amid the concerns of spreading the coronavirus in Utah many establishments throughout the state are halting business. Add Thanksgiving Point to the growing list.

In accordance with state and national officials, Thanksgiving Point announced Monday that several attractions will close to encourage social distancing preventative measures for COVID-19. The four venues are (Butterfly Biosphere, Museum of Ancient Life, Museum of Natural Curiosity, and Farm Country). Also included in this closure are Harvest Restaurant and the Tower Deli at the Water Tower Plaza. Ashton Gardens remain closed for the winter season.

Thanksgiving Point says they care deeply about the health, safety, and ongoing well being of guests, employees, and vendors, as well as other personnel who visit each day.

During this temporary closure, Thanksgiving Point will host a number of live and taped education options such as the popular “Tales for Tots” program.

