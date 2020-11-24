TestUtah allowing all Utahns to test for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – State and public health officials – along with private sectors – continue to help fight against COVID-19, in an effort to limit the virus’ spread in Utah communities.

“We’re really trying to comply and to help with the statewide mission – with the Governor’s encouragement – of making testing available to everyone,” said Jake Fitisemanu, the state’s COVID-19 contract testing manager.

To better understand the spread of COVID-19, TestUtah is allowing all Utahns to be tested for the virus at one of their testing sites statewide – at no cost to you.

“It’s possible any of us could be asymptomatic or not showing symptoms, but still be able to pass or transmit COVID-19 to others,” Fitisemanu said.

He said – on average – 3,500 Utahns are being tested at their sites daily.

TestUtah is working to increase access to testing.

“Some of those barriers are really just logistic – in finding a place that’s close to you, that has open appointments and that you can actually access when you’re able to,” he said.

Fitisemanu said testing is a crucial part in the fight against COVID-19.

“The more people who are able to get tested, helps us to understand and it helps each of us individually in terms of knowing our own risk and the risk of possibly transmitting to others,” Fitisemanu said.

He notes mask-wearing, good hygiene, and social distancing are also ways Utahns can help crush the curve.