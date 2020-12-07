SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 News) – “Test to Stay” a pilot program under the Davis School District began Monday morning at Syracuse High. The goal of this pilot program is to keep the school open for healthy individuals.

Students who got permission from their parents, are getting a rapid test done at Syracuse High School.

In order for the “Test to Stay” pilot program to be successful at least 80% of the 2,200 students here, need to participate.

“When we find out a student is sick with the COVID virus, they’re removed from school so by the end of the day, all those students who have the virus should be removed and we should be able to conduct school as normal tomorrow,” said Chris Williams, spokesperson for Davis School District.

Syracuse High had a second COVID-19 outbreak, closing the school from November 9th until the 18th.

District leaders say instead of closing the school again for the next two weeks, this is the only option.

“Everyone is feeling so isolated so I think to have a student to have the ability to be in class with their peers and their teachers, they are going to learn far better than at home, on a computer screen,” said Sarah Hoskins, a Davis School District nurse.

If students choose not to participate, they have to quarantine and learn from home for the next two weeks.

“We’ll see how successful we are today and if it can be replicated that will be fantastic,” said Williams.

Nurses from the Davis school district, county and state are testing the students.

“Whatever we can do to mitigate keeping healthy people in class and those not healthy people not in class, is really valuable,” said Hoskins.

District leaders say parents will be notified by the end of the day if healthy students can return to school Tuesday, or if they’ll have to go back to online learning.