Teenage girl second Utah youth to die of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Among the 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Utah on Thursday was a teenager between the ages of 12 and 17. This is the second young Utahn to die from COVID-19.

The teenager was a Salt Lake County girl who was unvaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, according to Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department. In March, a Utah child between the ages of 1 and 14 also died of COVID-19.

“Today’s news that a teenager from our county died is tragic, and my heart is with her family, friends, and community. At her age, the horizon of life was wide open offering endless possibilities. Please protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall posted to Twitter Thursday evening.

“My heart is broken to learn that another child has died from COVID in Salt Lake County,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson echoed. “Please protect your family by vaccinating those who are eligible.”

Utah has recorded 2,652 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the Utah Department of Health, the average age for those who have died of COVID-19 is about 73-years-old. Less than five COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among Utahns between the ages of 1 and 14, and 11 deaths have been reported in the 15 to 24 age range.