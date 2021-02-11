Target to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

(ABC4) – Target is the latest retailer to announce it will pay its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Wednesday blog post, the retailer says it will provide “up to four hours of pay (two hours for each vaccine dose) to our hourly team members when they get their vaccines.”

Dollar General, Instacart, and Trader Joe’s are among those who have announced they will pay their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Target says it will also provide all of its U.S. team members with free Lyft rides – up to $15 each way – to get to and from vaccination appointments if needed.

Despite this, the company says they “don’t plan to require [the vaccine] for [employees] to come to work.”

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” says Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need. As we have for the past year, we’ll continue to invest in our team’s pay and benefits so they can take care of themselves, each other and our guests.”

Target is encouraging its employees to follow vaccination guidelines by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines on when they can get the vaccine. Currently in Utah, only residents 70-years-old and older, teachers, and those working or living in a long-term care facility are eligible for vaccinations.

The Wednesday post says Target is contributing to education and local community partnerships to encourage the community to get the vaccine.

In January, some Target employees – considered “frontline team members” received their fifth bonus on top of the company’s move to provide a $15 starting wage, extending COVID-19 benefits, and ensuring store safety for employees and guests.