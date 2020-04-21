Taiwan donates 50,000 surgical masks to Utah

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, workers pack surgical masks at a factory in Suining city in southwest China’s Sichuan province. China won’t restrict exports of medical goods needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said Thursday, April 16, 2020, amid global tension over scarce masks and ventilators. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Taiwan donated 50,000 surgical masks to Utah to help frontline workers with battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment of masks arrived Friday at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City and have been included in the state’s inventory to be distributed to local public health departments as needs arise.

“We are incredibly grateful to our Taiwanese friends who continue to be strong and dependable trading partners,” said Rep. Karen Kwan (D-House District 34) in a statement Tuesday.

RELATED: Utah representatives to thank health care workers with lunch

An official with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office says the country is happy to fulfill its role as a global citizen and “only through solidarity and mutual assistance ” can the virus be defeated.

“We also hope to further strengthen our cooperation with the state of Utah in epidemic prevention in the future, by exchanging what we have learned through past experience,” said Joseph C.L. Ma, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Taiwan has donated more than 3.5 million face masks to the U.S. for combating COVID-19.