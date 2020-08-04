Survivor: Getting through COVID-19, Dave Evanoff’s story

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Dave Evanoff and his wife took coronavirus seriously. Face masks, sanitizer, social distancing. As a matter of fact, they adopted face mask use before the rest of many were on board.

Dave Evanoff returns to work after catching COVID-19

But one mistake cost him, and the virus attacked. He survived, but he’s not through the effects yet.

Dave owns David Evanoff Sound Designs a successful recording studio in Salt Lake City for 30 years. He is considered to be one of the best audio engineers, musicians, and actors in the region. Many of the commercials and productions worked on in Salt Lake have his creative use of music and sound.

If you venture to Utah to do a project with sound, Dave is likely one of the people recommended for you to lookup. That part of his reputation led to Dave catching COVID-19.

He had a production booked, everyone agreed to work in Salt Lake City, they thought it would be safer. It wasn’t.

They were not counting on was an asymptomatic transfer. One of the producers from New York City came to Utah without knowing he had COVID-19. He did not have any symptoms.

During the process of working, Dave took his mask down to eat, to give directions, and to speak with the other producer. He believes that’s when the virus made its jump.

View from the recording booth at Evanoff Sound Design

In this ABC4.com digital exclusive, find out what the virus did, who it jumped to, who it didn’t. Dave talks about what happened, what it was like having the virus, and the long term effect COVID-19 is having on him.

Learn why he thinks even after catching COVID-19, the proper use of a mask is one of the best ways to help stop the spread of coronavirus.