Supporting Utah’s COVID long haulers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare are introducing a new tool in the continued fight against COVID-19 in Utah.

It’s a navigator program to help those still dealing with the crippling effects of the virus months after if it’s exited an individual’s system. They’re called COVID long haulers, and according to the doctors there are thousands of them across the state.

The new program is designed to act as a resource to those that are more than 12 weeks from initial infection but continue to experience lingering symptoms.

Intermountain Healthcare officials encourage those people to call a specific number, (801) 408-5888, where a nurse will gather information on the person’s symptoms, and they’ll be triaged to the appropriate health physician.

Dr. Ellie Hirshberg, Intermountain Healthcare Critical Care Physician says that “the navigator program really was started to try and bring in all these multi-specialties and get the patient to the right place in a quick time frame.”

Doctors say recent studies show between 40%-50% of people infected with COVID still deal with symptoms weeks and even months later.

In the case of COVID-19 long hauler advocate and founder of the Utah COVID long haulers group, Lisa O’Brien, the lingering effects are nearing the two-year mark. O’Brien says she was diagnosed with COVID back in March of 2020. She says at the time, due to the massive demand of tests when she did get a COVID test, it came back negative. Her symptoms, she says, has ranged from abnormal heart rates to brain fog.

“I will still sometimes wake up and feel the internal vibrations in my chest area” says O’ Brien. Fortunately, she says things have improved, but with the risk of more variants, Lisa O’Brien tells ABC4 that she continues to take proper safety precautions to alleviate the chance of becoming infected again and possibly exacerbating those lingering symptoms.

Dr. Ellie Hirshberg at Intermountain Healthcare sympathizes with those still dealing with symptoms so many months after, sharing how discouraging it is for those whose “symptoms are progressing or sustained despite their best efforts to heal.”

Intermountain Healthcare doctors say while much research still needs to be done about long COVID, they encourage people to optimize self-care, and say sleep is a big factor of recovery and of course getting vaccinated. “I have yet to see someone with long covid that was vaccinated first” says Dr. Ellie Hirshberg.