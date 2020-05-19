SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Office of Child Care has launched the Summer 2020 Supplemental Grant Program to support families of school-aged children during the summer months. These grants will be utilizing funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). These grants will provide funding to organizations statewide that offer in-person summer programming for school aged children up to the age 12.

“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are far reaching, especially to Utah’s child care system and the traditional summer programs that support our state’s families,” said Tracy Gruber, Office of Child Care director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “These supplemental grants will help ensure summer academic and enrichment programs are available to school-age children in every county, and that the sponsoring organizations have the resources to meet the required safety and health standards.”

Programs that operate as license-exempt by the Utah Department of Health’s Child Care Licensing are eligible for the Summer 2020 Grant. Organizations will be able to receive up to $4,500 a week per groups of 18 kids.

Organizations must complete the Summer 2020 Supplement Grant online application, available at jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidocc.html, by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. The grant is a non-competitive one and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. The number of awards in each county will be limited to help ensure there is at least one summer program operating in every county.

