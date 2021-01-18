Summit County to participate in moment of silence for victims of COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Summit County residents are invited to participate in a moment of silence to honor the victims of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On January 13, the Summit County Council unanimously approved a motion to participate in a national moment of silence.

Through Proclamation 2021-01, which acknowledges the lives lost across America since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, encourages all Summit County residents to stand in a moment of silence on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“Despite the efforts of the County, and everything we’ve done to battle COVID-19 over the last nine months, there were still some individuals who did not fare as well as we would have hoped,” Summit County Health Department Deputy Director Phil Bondurant said. “We feel for those families and think this is a great opportunity for the County to recognize their losses.”

Since March 2020, over 320,000 Utahns have been infected by the coronavirus. Of those, over 1,400 have died.

Summit County Treasurer Corrie Forsling was the first to learn of the national moment of silence, saying, “It struck me. It felt like something we needed to do on a nationwide level but also on a local level, just because of the pain and damage this has caused in our country.”

All residents of Summit County are encouraged to stand in tribute and memorial at 3:30 p.m. on January 19, 2021, to honor all Americans who have succumbed to COVID-19.

In addition, former Salt Lake County Councilwoman Shireen Ghorbani is leading a local effort in participating in the moment of silence by ringing bells at houses of worship to show respect for those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, the bell in Utah’s Capitol will ring 15 times Tuesday afternoon, representing the 1,500 Utahns that have died since the pandemic began.