Summit County restaurants can now deliver food

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Beginning Thursday, all restaurants with a permit in Summit County can offer in-house delivery service.

The health department agreed to safety guidelines which would allow Summit County restaurants to deliver food and leave it on customers’ doorsteps in the county.

“It has always been our goal to restore service as soon as it was safely possible to do so,” Summit County Health Deputy Director, Dr. Phil Bondurant said. “We anticipate this announcement to be the first of several in the coming weeks that will open additional operations in the county. It is vital that the community continues to practice social distancing and other measures to allow for these openings to stand.”

Restaurant staff are expected to follow Summit County Health Code’s delivery protocols and social distancing measures. Third-party delivery sites are still prohibited from delivering food inside Summit County. The Summit County, Environmental Health Division will provide registration information to restaurants Thursday and managers who wish to register can contact the Environmental health Division through calling 435-333-1502.

