Summit County reports decrease in COVID-19 cases since face-covering mandate

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Summit County Health Department reports COVID-19 reductions since face-covering order was put in place.

Data collected by the Utah Department of Health and the Summit County Health Department show a recent downward trend in COVID-19 cases within Summit County.

Courtesy: Summit County

“We are encouraged by the results we’ve seen in the last ten days,” Summit County Council Chair Doug Clyde said. “Our situation at the end of June was extremely troubling but thanks to our residents and businesses, we have turned the corner. We hope to hold this course by continuing to properly wear masks and only gathering when and where it is safe and smart to do so.”

County health officials said the decline correlates with the adoption of Summit County’s mandatory face-covering order that took effect June 26, 2020.

“The data are clear: wearing a face covering decreases the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Summit County Health Director Dr. Rich Bullough said. “Our economic and health outlook for the fall and winter is much more favorable if we can maintain this trend through community effort. We are hopeful these data encourage our residents and visitors to remain vigilant in wearing face coverings. Their efforts are clearly paying off.”