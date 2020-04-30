Summit County will likely lift stay-at-home order Saturday

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Summit County officials are working on a plan to likely lift a stay-at-home order in place since late March, even as the state sets in motion a soft opening later this week.

Summit County drew statewide attention as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis developed last month.

“This decision was not made lightly but is in the best interest of public health in Summit County,” Summit County Health Director, Dr. Rich Bullough, said in a news release.

“When you look at the data, Summit County is a hotspot for COVID-19 statewide, nationally and globally. At this time, Summit County has 20-times the number of cases per capita as Salt Lake County. Our cases per capita rival those of the worst areas of New York City and many parts of Italy.”

On Wednesday, ABC4 reached out to Summit County about details of lifting the stay-at-home order. Derek Siddoway, Communication & Public Engagement Director with Summit County, wrote to ABC4:

“The health order we submitted to General Burton and Governor Herbert was based on the Governor’s Plan and very much in line with his recommendations. We are working with the Governor’s Office on minor revisions and anticipate that we will be able to issue our order Friday afternoon with the effective date being May 2.”

The details of the order are thus unclear, but local businesses are proceeding with caution.

Vessel Kitchen’s owner says they have been losing money as they offer take-out food only during the pandemic.

“It’s unnerving to not know what the future has in store. At these numbers, and the numbers that I’m sure restaurants are doing statewide and nationwide, it’s not sustainable,” said Vessel Kitchen founder Nick Gradinger.

And yet, the restaurant will not re-open for dine-in services this Saturday even though that would likely bring in more customers and money.

“It’s been an incredibly trying time, obviously. We’re trying to keep things in perspective — there are people dying out there, and people that are struggling to put food on the table, and we just took the approach that for as long as this lasts we want to make sure we uphold to one single standard, and that’s we can stand behind every decision that we make during these trying times,” said Gradinger.