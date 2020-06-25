Summit County leaders asking Governor Herbert to issue mandatory mask-wearing order

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County leaders are asking Governor Herbert to issue mandatory mask-wearing order when people are out in public.

In a letter sent to General Jefferson Burton, the Interim Director of the Utah State Department of Health, Summit County Council Chair, Doug Clyde, Summit County Manager, Tom Fisher, and Summit County Health Director, Dr. Rich Bullough are requesting an exemption from the Governor’s Office to issue a mandatory mask order in the “interest of public health.

“We hereby respectfully request an exemption to issue a mandatory mask order in the interest

of public health,” the letter reads.

The request was followed by data used from Dr. Angela Dunn’s letter dated June 19, that said Utah’s current trajectory of new COVID19 cases is not good.

“The current rolling 7-day average of new cases continues to be greater than 400. That is 3.5 times higher than the current rate in Colorado. Hospitalizations are on the rise, with Intermountain Health Care (“IHC”) indicating that if current trends continue it will reach ICU capacity in July. This is especially of a concern to the County because IHC is the County’s sole hospital provider, with only 4 ICU beds. Dr. Dunn indicated that we need to reduce this rolling 7-day average to 200 new cases per day by July 1 or we may need to transition back to Moderate Risk (orange),” the letter continues.

Summit County leaders said while the COVID-19 data in their area was favorable a few weeks ago, but their more recent trends are of “great concern” and strongly suggest the county is headed the

wrong direction.

“Our Proxy Transmission Rate is at 2.5, and has been above the State goal of 1.5 continuously since June 10. The proportion of our positive cases related to travel has steadily increased from 0% on Memorial Day to 13% today. We have had nine (9) consecutive days of increased new (incidence) cases, based on the CDC 3-day average 2 methodology. Additionally, we have experienced an increase in Positivity Test Rates from 2.5% on June 12 to 4% on June 21, exceeding the state target of 3%.”

While being fully aware the situation is not as dire as some of the other areas of the state, the letter said they all recognize “all the trends are unfavorable” and Summit County is a location that receives a lot of visitors, often from areas experiencing rapid disease spread.

The letter continues:

“Based on our current adverse data trends, and the surging cases in surrounding counties, we

strongly believe our primary hope in adverting a future business shutdown is through this

proposed mandatory mask measure.“

Our business community and resort economy simply cannot endure a return to Moderate Risk

(Orange) without suffering catastrophic economic damage. We need an expedient solution.

Dr. Dunn’s recommendation of mandatory mask regulations provides us with one we could

implement immediately. Our community cannot afford to “wait and see”. This request also

reflects the general opinion of members of the Park City Chamber of Commerce, according to a

recent, informal poll.”



Don’t have a mask? The state has a goal to get ‘A Mask for every Utahn.’