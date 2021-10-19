Summit County launches pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11

Anaiya Layland, 12, receives her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination as her mother, Ashlesha Patel, observes at the Cook County Public Health Department, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Des Plaines, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – With an approved COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 possibly available in the coming weeks, one Utah county is inviting parents to pre-register their kids for a dose.

In early October, Pfizer and partner BioNTech requested approval for emergency use of their vaccine for youngsters last week. The Biden administration has purchased 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, an official of the Department of Health and Human Services says.

Since then, the White House has urged the nation’s governors to prepare to vaccinate children ages 5 and up by early next month, ABC News reported. Officials told state leaders the White House has enough pediatric doses available for the 28 million kids ages 5-11 who would become eligible if the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group in the coming weeks.

An FDA advisory committee is set to meet to discuss Pfizer’s request later this month, which sets the stage for the agency to declare if the shots are safe and effective for younger children. Emergency approval could come as early as the first week of November.

Whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for this younger age group, Summit County Health Department wants to be prepared. On Monday, the department launched a website for parents and guardians to begin pre-registering their children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group.

“At this time, it is unclear how much vaccine will be distributed each week. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available. Until then, you can help our planning process by pre-registering your children,” the Summit County Health Department reports.

The pre-registration form, which can be found here, is only intended for notification signup and vaccine clinic planning – it is not to directly schedule a vaccine appointment for children. Summit County Health officials say you will be contacted separately when appointments open based on the information you provide.

To view the form, click here. For the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine and Utah’s response to the virus, click here.