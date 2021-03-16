Summit County Health department reaches milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (March 16, 2021) — The Summit County Health Department has reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

The County reported Monday, March 15 that over 91 percent of county residents age 70 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 15, the vaccination clinic’s 386 volunteers had worked an estimated 2,677 shifts for over 12,031 hours.

“Knowing the majority of our residents who are 70 and older have been vaccinated offers a tremendous amount of relief,” Summit County Council Chair Glenn Wright says. “Each vaccine we administer brings us closer to a return to the family, friends, activities, and events we have all missed over the past year. We are grateful to the Utah Film Studio and other community partners for their generous support of our clinic operations and the care they have for the health of Summit County residents.”

Apart from the 65 and older population, the Summit County Health Department, Park City Intermountain Hospital, and other community vaccine partners say they have made significant progress in other age groups, including the county’s homebound population.

The Health Department Nursing Staff and Medical Reserve Corp reportedly administer vaccines in the homes of individuals likely to experience medical or safety issues if they left their residence to travel to the vaccination clinic.



Vaccinations by population as of March 15, 2021 include:

65 – 69 = over 85 percent

50 – 64 = over 55 percent

70+ = over 91 percent

Summit County’s adult population = over 45 percent

Homebound population: more than 396 first doses, more than 60-second doses

“We thank our residents for their patience, cooperation, and participation throughout this process,” Summit County Health Director, Dr. Rich Bullough says. “We have a very real chance of vaccinating 70 percent of our total population by the end of summer, which would be a remarkable achievement for our county. Our clinic staff and volunteers continue to do incredible work that makes this all possible.”

Officials say anyone 60 or older and has not received an email or a phone call from Summit County to schedule a vaccine appointment, is asked call our hotline at 435-333-0050 to register.

Anyone who is homebound and cannot physically go to the clinic to receive their vaccine is also asked to call the hotline and arrangements will be made for them to be vaccinated.

Those 18 and older with specific underlying conditions can register to receive a vaccine at summitcountyhealth.org.



The Summit County Health Department says they only have the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (18+) vaccines.

Those who are 16-17 years of age must register for the Pfizer vaccine at a participating Wasatch Front clinic. Individuals under 60 are asked to go to summitcountyhealth.org to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once their age group is eligible for registration.