LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving Point will hold it’s Outdoor Movie Series for 2020 beginning Friday, July 3rd with the original Toy Story.

The 5-week series features a movie at the Ashton Gardens Waterfall Amphitheatre. The area designated for movie viewers is a 50,000 square foot grass area so that all families can maintain appropriate social distancing measures. This year’s theme is centered around “throwback” movies from the mid-1990’s, ironically when Thanksgiving Point was founded.

2020 marks the 25th Anniversary of Thanksgiving Point.

Austin Brown, Director of Signature Experiences at Thanksgiving Point said “We are excited to host the Outdoor Movie Series again, we want all guests to feel safe and secure while enjoying these classic movies. We will encourage everyone to stay within their family areas and be at least six feet apart at all times. We also encourage guests to practice good social distancing by wearing masks as they enter and exit Ashton Gardens.”

Ashton Gardens opened on May 1 following the “Utah Leads Together 2.0” moderate risk guidelines.

Here’s the line-up of movies scheduled for the Outdoor Movie Series and begin at dusk each week:

Friday, July 3: Toy Story

Friday, July 10: Space Jam

Friday, July 17: Disney’s Hercules

Friday, July 24: Napoleon Dynamite

Friday, July 31: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Tickets for the Outdoor Movie Series are $10 for the general public, Thanksgiving Point members will receive free admission as part of the membership’s benefits.

As Thanksgiving Point remains it’s commitment to a safe and healthy environment, they do encourage guests to wear a masks, but it is not a requirement. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout guest areas. Other safety measures include monitoring team member’s daily temperatures, requiring employee face coverings, and additional cleaning and sanitation measures for public spaces.