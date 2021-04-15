Study: Your blood type doesn’t play factor in COVID-19 risk, severity of symptoms

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Your blood type does not affect your risk of contracting COVID-19 or developing severe disease, according to a new study.

Intermountain Healthcare says during the study, its researchers examined outcomes of more than 100,000 patients who were tested for the virus.

This study came after, early in the pandemic, other studies conducted outside of the U.S. reported that blood type may be a factor in who was afflicted by the virus or who developed severe disease.

Researchers site a report from China that suggests those with type A are more susceptible to COVID-19 while those with type O were less susceptible. Studies in Spain and Italy also suggest that those with type A blood were more likely to have a severe case of COVID-19 while those with type O had a reduced risk.

After observations in Boston and New York City did not confirm any associations between blood type and disease, Intermountain began its own research.

Ultimately, Intermountain researchers say blood type – A, B, or O – was not associated with disease susceptibility or severity, including positive tests, hospitalization, or ICU admission.

Intermountain Healthcare researchers will discuss the findings of the study, published in the Journal of American Medical Association during a Thursday interview.