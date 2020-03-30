Study: Provo ranks number 1 city in the country for job seekers during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There’s a reality that many across the nation are facing currently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we’re working to adjust to a new normal with social distancing and self-quarantine, some of the mandates have unfortunately caused a number of employers to furlough employees or the foreseeable future or perhaps longer. Some businesses have been forced to close their doors due to lack of business. Luckily for those who have felt the recent panic of a layoff, there are plenty of companies in America actively looking for great employees.

Website Move.org took a look job opportunities in metro areas across the nation to aid in those possibly looking for their next opportunity.

Provo, Ogden, and Salt Lake City all make the top 10 on this list for job seekers.

The website found that everyone likes a big paycheck, but there’s more to a job than money. Move.org looked at several variables to identify the best and worst cities for job seekers:

Unemployment rates in all US cities with a population of 500,000 or greater

Median household income

Median household rent

Number of hours worked

Additional tips for those on a job hunt during the pandemic:

Many companies, especially in cities with low unemployment rates, hire for fully remote positions. That means even if you’re not located near an office, you may still be able to apply.

Beyond LinkedIn and Indeed.com, a handful of other ‘job board’ websites exist: including FlexJobs, GlassDoor, ZipRecruiter, and CareerBuilder.

Job board websites normally have an “open to job opportunities” option. By toggling that on, recruiters will be more likely to reach out to you.

The more information about yourself and your skills you list on job board sites, the more easily searchable to employers your profile becomes.

Don’t forget to connect with friends, family, and colleagues — you never know who has an opportunity for you or who you can help.

