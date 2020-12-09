Students will continue to eat free as COVID-19 financially impacts millions

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to help those who’ve been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, free meals for kids – nationwide – will continue through the end of the 2020 to 2021 school year, rather than an end in December.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the grant in October, and Jordan School District dietician Katie Bastian said she’s grateful the program was extended to help those in need.

“I think it’s great – especially this time of year. And just where the pandemic has taken such a financial toll on people,” she said.

The grant pays for children’s breakfast and lunch, allowing all kids to eat free – without having to qualify.

“Knowing that their kids can go to school and get a wholesome meal for free, I think takes a huge weight off parents’ backs,” Bastian said.

Hypothetically, if a financially struggling parent (this school year) didn’t meet the free meal requirements and had to pay for their child’s school meal, Bastian said that cost could be too much.

“A paid student at the secondary level is $2 and $1.75 for elementary students,” she said.

This school year, Bastian said the district is feeding 25 to 27,000 students daily, and the grant is helping all who are in need.

“Even families who didn’t qualify financially in the past, that doesn’t mean there’s not a need financially for it,” Bastian said. “I think it’s benefitting a lot of people all across the range.”

She said pre-pandemic, 19 to 23% of the district’s students were on free and/or reduced meals.

“Hunger was a problem before the pandemic, and I don’t think the pandemic has made it any better,” Bastian said.

School cafeterias throughout the district have taken precautions when it comes to serving meals.

“Everything is just pre-plated for them in a clamshell,” she said. “So, it’s as contactless as possible.”

Whether a student is learning online, in-person or hybrid, Bastian said students and their siblings (0-18) are able to get the free lunch.