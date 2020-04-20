Student stress rising as coronavirus disrupts education

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Gov. Herbert officially closing schools for the rest of the school year, students of all ages are now having to navigate the new normal of at home learning.

In a new study by BestColleges, 78 percent of households with a college or high school student report that they, or a member of their household, are experiencing a disruption to their learning because of the coronavirus outbreak.

71 percent of those students are experiencing increased stress due to the disruptions to their education.

Overall, survey respondents agree that schools are providing enough support during their transition from on-campus to online learning. However, school administrators are reporting that it is hard to create a meaningful learning community when teaching remotely.

“Developing an online community can be difficult, but is essential,” Melissa Venable, Ph.D., an online education advisor for BestColleges noted. “This is particularly true now, as students used to the vibrant community of a campus-based program are experiencing increased stress and isolation.”

BestColleges also reports that finances, unexpected circumstances/life events and staying on track for graduation are causing students stress during the coronavirus outbreak.

