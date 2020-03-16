Student at Wasatch High School tests positive for COVID-19

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A student at Wasatch High School has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials announced Monday.

The Wasatch County Health Department is working with Wasatch County School District to provide instructions to anyone who may have been in close contact with the confirmed case.

The health department and school district are instructing students and staff at Wasatch High School to quarantine at home until March 25, 2020.

This is the first case of coronavirus reported in Wasatch County. In all, there are 29 Utahns that have tested positive with the virus and 10 visitors.

Over the weekend a student at Hunter High and Entheos Academy in Salt Lake County tested positive.

