Student at Hunter High tests positive for coronavirus

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC News)- A student who attends Hunter High has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, health officials announced Saturday.

By the direction of officials at the Salt Lake County Health Department, all staff and students will be quarantined at their homes until March 27th.

While in quarantine they have been instructed to monitor themselves for symptoms including cough, fever over 100° F and shortness of breath.

Hunter High School will be completely closed for two weeks as the facility is sanitized.

Instruction will NOT continue during that time.

Those who are not regularly assigned to Hunter High School but may have visited the facility recently are encouraged to follow general health department guidelines and recommendations for self-care but are NOT under the self-quarantine order, district officials said.

Granite School District officials say all other schools will stick with the two-week “soft-closure” as instructed by Governor Gary Herbert.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the total number of cases in Utah is now 21 (as of 7 p.m on March 15th).

