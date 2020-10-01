‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’ statewide tour kicks off

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert, The Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, and the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) are set to kick off a statewide van tour.

The group wants to encourage Utah businesses across the state to take the pledge to follow public health practices to help beat coronavirus.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News, Governor Herbert and the other representatives, ” will discuss plans to support business increase consumer confidence, and strengthen Utahs economy.”

The project kicks off at 2:00 P.M. at Smith’s Food and Drug at 402 6th Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103

The Expected Speakers are: