State partnership with Silicon Slopes allows for more COVID-19 testing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Testing Utahns for COVID-19 is getting a lot easier to do because of a partnership with the state and Silicon Slopes.

Utah’s Silicon Slopes launched a new way to get tested for COVID-19 through the Test Utah Challenge.

Clint Betts the Executive Director Silicon Slopes said, “An ambitious effort to get every Utahn to take COVID-19 assessment and drive toward every Utahn tested for COVID-19.”

The program works in coordination with the state, and they say it matches the state labs testing processes.

Dr. Angela Dunn the State Epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health State Epidemiologist said, “This effort is part of that and will allow us to do public initiatives better and more broadly.”

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox added, “We know there are some places that are being under tested. Utah County is one of those places. So, opening these two facilities is huge.”

The first two locations are in Orem and Provo.

Six more are in the works.

To get to one of these locations this is what you need to do:

Participate in an online assessment that asks individuals to provide information regarding any symptoms they may be experiencing. ​This can include mental health, occupational considerations, as well as parameters created in partnership with the Utah Department of Health. The assessment will trigger an email that will provide each individual who qualifies a unique QR code and will recommend a COVID-19 testing center based on the individual’s location.​ Following the test, results will be emailed or texted to each individual informing them of their diagnosis and recommended next steps. The assessment will engage with those who participate in tracing efforts to help slow the spread of the virus across the state.

If all goes well you should get your results in 24 hours.

The hope is to do 500 COVID-19 tests a day, adding to that goal of 7,000 the governor put forth this week.

Governor Gary Herbert said in the town hall, “If we can test everybody we can find who has the COVID-19 virus and who doesn’t. And certainly with our ability to then track and trace people, we can isolate and we can be more selective in how we go about directing our resources and actually not only slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus but stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Dr. Dunn added, “If you are symptomatic, we definitely recommend seeking out testing for COVID-19.”

Officials said contact your medical provider or use the new public private Partnership through the Test Utah Challenge.