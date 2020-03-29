State parks packed, officials ask public to take recreation safety measures seriously

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Hundreds of out of state and out of country visitors came to Snow Canyon State Park the day after Gov. Gary Herbert issued a directive which only allows residents of the county in which the park is located to visit.

According to St. George News, the parking lot was filled with cars bearing not only Utah license plates, but plates from surrounding states. In addition, despite social distancing guidelines set forth by Gov. Herbert’s directive, many visitors were congregating near trailheads.

A sign telling visitors to Snow Canyon State park that the park is open only to Washington County Residents, Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, March 28, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

“It’s safe to say the park has been very busy,” Snow Canyon State Park manager, Kristen Comella, said, adding that many people are not practicing safe social distancing.

“People need to take the virus seriously,” she said.

Due to the high volume of park visitors, Comella said park staff decided to close entrance booths for the health and safety of park visitors and staff.

Signs are clearly posted at entrance booths stating that only Washington County residents are currently allowed to recreate at the park.

Read the full story at St. George News.

