State of Utah releases ‘Healthy Together’ beta app for COVID symptom tracking, testing



SALT LAKE CITY (April 22, 2020) – Gov. Herbert announced on Wednesday a public beta testing

phase for “Healthy Together,”a symptom checking mobile application to help Utahns work together with public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In efforts to continue increasing testing capacity for COVID-19, Healthy Together will increase the ability of health workers and state officials to trace and contain COVID-19. The mobile application and analysis technology is designed to support Utah’s contact tracing plan by giving state health workers a faster and more accurate picture of where and how the virus is spreading.

“Our Utah Department of Health is focused on targeted ways we can trace the spread of

COVID-19,” Gov. Herbert said. “The more Utahns choose to use this application, the more

clearly our public health teams will be able to see exactly where, and whom the virus is

infecting. In time, this will allow us to address outbreaks with a focused approach instead of

widespread stay-at-home directives. This app will give public health workers information they

need to understand and contain the pandemic and help Utahns get back to daily life.”

Utahns can download and test the first iteration of the mobile application through the Google and

Apple app stores starting today.

“Testing and contact tracing are crucial to any public health response, and especially to a

pandemic response,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist. “I am hopeful this app will

provide our hard-working contact tracing teams with even more information to help them do

their jobs effectively and efficiently.”

Healthy Together, a solution developed by the founders of Twenty, prompts users to take a daily

symptom assessment developed in partnership with the Utah Department of Health and

integrated into the mobile application. When the app identifies someone in need of COVID-19

testing, it helps connect them with testing in their area. Test results are also available through the

app.

When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they are contacted by a public health worker,

who works with them to identify close contacts who could have potentially been exposed to the

virus. App users who choose to share their data will help Utah public health workers understand

where they may have spread the virus if they test positive. This app will be an important tool in

the fight against COVID-19. All personal information in the app is anonymous to everyone

except public health.

“Developing a platform that can augment and amplify the existing efforts of healthcare workers

to control the spread of this pandemic is a tremendous, yet critical challenge,” said Jared Allgood

Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Twenty. “Healthy Together was designed to increase

both the accuracy and scale of the information available for analysis, while providing privacy

and security to the data of every person who participates in Utah’s fight against COVID-19.

We’re grateful to help and committed to Utah’s effort to eliminate this threat and re-open our

businesses, neighborhoods and communities safely.”

The app is free to download, and use of the app is strictly opt-in and voluntary. Users own their

location data and can delete it at any time. Personal data shared with public health officials will

be used solely to combat COVID-19. Location data will be automatically deleted every 30 days,

and symptom data will be automatically de-identified after 30 days. Healthy Together complies

with State requirements for data security and encryption.

You can download Healthy Together in your app store, from coronavirus.utah.gov, or from

healthytogetherutah.com.

