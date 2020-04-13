State health officials want more Utahns to get tested for COVID-19

State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn is asking Utahns to get tested for COVID-19.

The state has a capacity to test up to 4,000, but in the last 24 hours, less than 2,000 tests were conducted.

April 13, 2020

Dr. Dunn said to remedy this issue they have adjusted the criteria required for testing.

As of Monday, if you have any of the following six symptoms, you should seek testing:

1) fever

2) cough

3) shortness of breath

4) sore throat

5) muscle aches

6) loss of taste or smell

Dr. Dunn said people can likely transmit the disease before having any symptoms. “We need to test people with the most mild of symptoms so we can identify hotspots.”

Utah’s Silicon Slopes recently launched a new way to get tested for COVID-19 by setting up new testing facilities to increase results and gather data to better fight the virus.

Visit TestUtah.com to take the assessment and schedule a test.

