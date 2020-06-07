SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s easy to wonder, with the recent easing of restrictions and demonstrators by the hundreds taking to Utah streets…if the trend of more positive cases of Coronavirus in Utah will continue.

In a tweet, Utah State Representative Suzanne Harrison said “This spike in COVID cases is very concerning & approaching exponential Today’s 18.5% positive test rate is double yesterday’s (9.4%). Please be careful.” This after the Utah Health officials reported 546 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, June 6th.

Tom Hudachko of the Utah department of Health tells ABC4 “we haven’t seen case counts increase like this throughout the course of the outbreak.”

Hudachko says, people statewide have been doing less of just about everything health officials have urged us all to do. Less social distancing, fewer masks in public and a general relaxing of attitudes toward a very real pandemic.

“Washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick. This is our new normal, these are things as a society that are going to be with us for a long time. And, just because we’re three or so months past the beginning of this outbreak doesn’t mean that it’s time to start loosening up on those behaviors” said Hudachko.

