State epidemiologist says there’s no government control of experimental COVID-19 drug in Utah

LEHI (ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted an anti-malaria medication called hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Over the weekend a Utah physician posted on Twitter that one of his patients was not able to get the hydroxychloroquine he prescribed because the state was controlling distribution. State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn says that’s simply not true.

“We have made zero moves to try to…control any access to hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine,” Dr. Dunn said Monday. “If a provider chooses to treat his or her own patient with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine they are OK to do so. The State of Utah doesn’t interfere with that relationship at all.”

Have questions about coronavirus?



Even though it’s considered an “experimental drug” for the treatment of COVID-19, the Utah Health Department has released guidelines for recommended dosages of hydroxychloroqine but the pills they suggest may not be available.

President Trump claimed that the Federal Government is stockpiling 29 million pills but the National Food and Drug Administration has reported shortages for patients who take it to treat symptoms of lupus.

“We have heard of national shortages of those patients having trouble getting their hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine,” Dr. Dunn said. “However we haven’t heard any reports locally of that.”

A spokesperson for Intermountain Heathcare said that organization had no comment on hydroxychloroquine at this time but they plan to make an announcement later this week.

LATEST POSTS: