State epidemiologist says COVID-19 cases increasing at ‘really fast rate’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) You will be required to wear a mask in Salt Lake and Summit Counties starting at midnight Saturday, according to county officials.

This comes after Utahns shattered the COVID-19 testing record twice this week, including Friday’s 676 new cases.

“Whatever side you’re on the fence would say; ‘my body, my choice,’ and I think it would apply perfectly to this,” said Utahn Michelle Aspseter.

Some like her are willing to defy the facial mask mandate in Utah’s Salt Lake and Summit Counties.

“I think it is a little intrusive. I think that if you’re not feeling well, you should stay home. I think if you are immunocompromised or elderly, you should stay home,” she said. “But, I think that it kind of is going into a really grey area, of taking away your rights, your freedom of speech, the first amendment, so.”

COVID-19 is putting healthcare officials in a tough predicament.

“We are trying to make sure we are preserving healthcare capacity so that every Utahn can get the healthcare they need, whether that be COVID related or not. At this rate, our cases are increasing every day at a really fast rate. So we need to do something different in our response to start turning the curve,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said on an interview with CNN Friday afternoon.

Dr. Dunn Interview with CNN Friday, June 26, 2020



The doctor continued, “So we are working with healthcare systems and other medical experts across the state to really impose upon our policymakers and decision-makers that the time is now to start really working hard at making decisions around face masks, and starting to think about how businesses and schools can open safely so that we can limit the spread of COVID-19. Protect the health of individuals, while also ensuring our economic health so that we don’t have to do a shut down to protect lives.”

The doctor and other medical professionals are hoping Utahns will understand the need to wear face masks which prevents the spread of COVID-19 and will help protect the community and their loved ones.

“There is a lot of political tension and public tension around wearing face masks, not only in Utah but nationally, and so we are trying to strike that balance between, you know, having people understand that they should want to wear masks to protect their community and loved ones. Verses forcing them to do that because ultimately enforcement of any of those laws are going to be tough. We really want to get the public on the same page with us,” said Dr. Dunn.

Aspseter said she disagrees with the move, “As far as making you wear a mask when you’re in public, I think that crosses the line.”

In addition to wearing a mask in Salt Lake and Summit Counties, Governor Herbert issued an executive order stating you need to wear a mask in government buildings.