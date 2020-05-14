State epidemiologist: COVID-19 hot spots don’t threaten entire county

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Now that the state is transitioning to reopening the economy, the Utah Department of Health says it is working to identify potential hot spots.

It’s in case there’s a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

“When we talk about targeted testing, it’s really important that we focus on hot spots,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, a state epidemiologist. “In general, we can narrow those hot spots down to a very small area.”

As it does, the department expects to do more testing.

The latest numbers show Utah is growing at a 2.9% rate when it comes to new cases.

The health department says since the virus typically spreads through a community, an outbreak won’t necessarily impact the entire county where it’s happening or the state.

“Hot spots are typically not encompassing an entire county, but usually a community,” said Dr. Dunn. “That’s just based on the biology and spread of the virus. “It’s person-to-person, so it’s communities that are at risk not necessarily entire counties.”

Dr. Dunn says once it identifies a hot spot it offers testing to whoever wants it within that area. “That’s ongoing, and we will continue to push that and expect it to even become more frequent as the economy opens up more.”

