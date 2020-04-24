Staff at Juan Diego Catholic High School welcomed incoming class in creative way amid COVID-19 pandemic

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) — The incoming class at Juan Diego Catholic High School may not have been able to participate in the usual individual welcome meetings at the school due to COVID-19, but on Friday, the school came to them.





In a letter sent out to parents, Dr. Colosimo, Principal of the high school, stated that faculty and staff would visit students on a school bus on a “JD Welcome Tour.” Dr. Colosimo asked students to come out and say a quick hello while still following social distancing rules.

In a gift to the students, faculty and staff provided supplies for students to mail a letter to the school sharing some information about themselves. The replies will be shared with the students’ new teachers.

