St. George Marathon canceled after 43 consecutive years

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Due to coronavirus concerns, the 2020 St. George Marathon has been canceled.

According to officials with St. George City, the call to cancel the 2020 marathon, scheduled for October 3, 2020, was made due to concerns related to the possible spread of COVID-19.

“This was a difficult decision for us to make. We have enjoyed 43 consecutive years of this race, which has become one of the crown jewels of the marathon circuit,” said Michelle Graves, Race Director for the St. George Marathon and Deputy Director of the St. George Leisure Services Department. “However, the health and safety of our runners, volunteers, staff members and residents outweighed the potential benefits of moving forward with this year’s race.”

Each registered participant has the option for a full refund or deferral to the 2021 St. George Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021.

***All registered participants have been contacted via email conveying their options.

“We really tried to make this work out. We are sad that we won’t have a race this year, but we are beyond excited for the 2021 version of the St. George Marathon,” added Race Operations Director Nikelle Pledger. “We look forward to our great runners, effervescent volunteers and feeling of accomplishment that comes with the St. George Marathon.”