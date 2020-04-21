Spotify data reveals most popular home workout songs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With gyms and recreation centers closed for the immediate future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have adjusted to working out at home. But for some, this isn’t anything new. In any gym setting, music plays a key role in providing the motivation to move.

In fact, there’s scientific evidence that suggests that the music you listen to during exercise can improve your endurance and help you feel more positive while training. So if you’re looking for some new ideas to download on your workout playlist, a new report may spark some new musical interests.

Related: Here’s a list of gyms offering online workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic

Website PureGym analyzed over 900 home workout playlists on Spotify to discover just what the world is listening to to keep them pumped at home. The data showed that Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ is the number one home workout song and, perhaps surprisingly, Eminem is the most popular artist – with his tracks appearing on a third of all home workout playlists.

Related: Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus

To determine the rankings, PureGym scoured through Spotify data to find playlists with a name that include the words ‘exercise at home’, ‘home workout’ and ‘home exercise’, 905 in total.

From this the website analysed the songs within them, over 27,092 in total, to find the songs and artists that appeared the most. Data correct as of 22nd March 2020.

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Songs (based on number of playlists featured in)

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa 117 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd 101 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga 82 Physical – Dua Lipa 77 Dance Monkey – Tones And I 66 Roses – Imanbek Remix-SAINt JHN 61 The Box – Roddy Ricch 53 Lose Control – MEDUZA 49 ROXANNE – Arizona Zervas 47 =’Till I Collapse – Eminem 43 =RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas 43 Courtesy: Puregym, spotify

Courtesy: Spotify

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Artists (based on number of playlists featured in)

Eminem 305 Dua Lipa 259 Kanye West 246 Drake 234 Beyoncé 223 David Guetta 203 The Weeknd 190 =Calvin Harris 172 =Lady Gaga 172 Rihanna 171 Ariana Grande 160 Courtesy: Puregym, spotify

Sources:

1 Source – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21843204

2 Source – http://bura.brunel.ac.uk/handle/2438/6312

3 Source – Google Trends, comparing worldwide searches for ‘home workout’ from 1st March to 21st March.

Have questions about coronavirus?

A PureGym insider commented by saying “In these unusual circumstances, many people will be switching up their exercise routines to be at home. It’s important that we try to stay active and positive throughout this time. I find listening to music to be a great way to enjoy my workouts. We thought that pulling together the most popular music from around the world would provide some inspiration for our members to keep motivated during their home workouts.”

What others are clicking on: