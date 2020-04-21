Spotify data reveals most popular home workout songs

by: CURTIS BOOKER

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With gyms and recreation centers closed for the immediate future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have adjusted to working out at home. But for some, this isn’t anything new. In any gym setting, music plays a key role in providing the motivation to move.

In fact, there’s scientific evidence that suggests that the music you listen to during exercise can improve your endurance and help you feel more positive while training. So if you’re looking for some new ideas to download on your workout playlist, a new report may spark some new musical interests.

Website PureGym analyzed over 900 home workout playlists on Spotify to discover just what the world is listening to to keep them pumped at home. The data showed that Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ is the number one home workout song and, perhaps surprisingly, Eminem is the most popular artist – with his tracks appearing on a third of all home workout playlists.

To determine the rankings, PureGym scoured through Spotify data to find playlists with a name that include the words ‘exercise at home’, ‘home workout’ and ‘home exercise’, 905 in total.

From this the website analysed the songs within them, over 27,092 in total, to find the songs and artists that appeared the most. Data correct as of 22nd March 2020.

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Songs (based on number of playlists featured in)

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa117
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd101
Stupid Love – Lady Gaga82
Physical – Dua Lipa77
Dance Monkey – Tones And I66
Roses – Imanbek Remix-SAINt JHN61
The Box – Roddy Ricch53
Lose Control – MEDUZA49
ROXANNE – Arizona Zervas47
=’Till I Collapse – Eminem43
=RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas43
Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Artists (based on number of playlists featured in)

Eminem305
Dua Lipa259
Kanye West246
Drake234
Beyoncé223
David Guetta203
The Weeknd190
=Calvin Harris172
=Lady Gaga172
Rihanna171
Ariana Grande160
A PureGym insider commented by saying “In these unusual circumstances, many people will be switching up their exercise routines to be at home. It’s important that we try to stay active and positive throughout this time. I find listening to music to be a great way to enjoy my workouts. We thought that pulling together the most popular music from around the world would provide some inspiration for our members to keep motivated during their home workouts.”

