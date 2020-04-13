Special parade for a 100th birthday celebration

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mrs. Ruth Withers turned 100-years-old on Easter Sunday. With social distancing in place, her family and friends were unable to celebrate how they wished, so they decided celebrate her in a special way.
The West Valley City Police Department officers helped coordinate a police and fire drive-by with lights and sirens.
Mrs. Withers is a big supporter of first responders and has had several children and grandchildren serve in police and fire.
