Special parade for a 100th birthday celebration

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mrs. Ruth Withers turned 100-years-old on Easter Sunday. With social distancing in place, her family and friends were unable to celebrate how they wished, so they decided celebrate her in a special way.

The West Valley City Police Department officers helped coordinate a police and fire drive-by with lights and sirens.

Mrs. Withers is a big supporter of first responders and has had several children and grandchildren serve in police and fire.

