Southwest Utah sees highest COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1-day spike

SOUTHWEST UTAH (ABC4 News) — A week after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Department of Health warned residents of Southwest Utah could see a surge in COVID-19 cases after a contagious first few weeks of May, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) is reporting its largest ever 1-day spike of COVID-19 cases and its highest total hospitalizations since the outbreak began.

At the beginning of May, Southwest Utah reported a little more than 100 confirmed cases. Thursday’s updated numbers show the area has more than tripled its total, confirming 360 total coronavirus cases, including:

25 new cases

218 recovered (9 new)

14 currently hospitalized (6 new)

4 deaths (3-26-20, 4-23-20, 5-3-20, 5-18-20)

11,184 tests performed (as of last report received, may not be current)

Washington County: 304 (21 new)

Iron County: 50 (4 new)

Kane County: 3

Beaver County: 0

Garfield County: 3

Total Utah Cases: 8,921 (106 deaths)

“Today’s report shows a definite increase in new case numbers and hospitalizations,” SWUPHD wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

RELATED: Potential COVID-19 surge in Southwest Utah: What to know

Officials with the Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) told ABC4 News the 5-county-district is well prepared in the event of a surge, reiterating that their goal is not to stop the spread of the virus, but to protect the most vulnerable populations.

“Going back in the phase back up to orange is always on the able if that were essential,” SWUPHD spokesperson David Heaton told ABC4 News in an interview last week. “Right now, we think things will be able to be managed as far as handling any moderate surge in cases.”

Yet SWUPHD confirmed Thursday that most of the area’s hospitalized cases are high-risk individuals: over the age of 60 or with underlying health problems.

“We encourage high-risk individuals to continue following the stricter RED guidelines, and for those in close contact with them to take precautions as well. If you or someone you care about are high-risk, please read and share this information,” officials stated.

Under Utah’s “yellow” low-risk guidelines and directives, health officials stress that social distancing remains critically important.

According to the SWUPHD website, the following details the guidelines for high-risk individuals who are recommended to continue following stricter “red” guidelines:

“High-risk individual” includes those over 65, those living at senior living facilities, and those of all ages with underlying medical conditions, including chronic lung disease, asthma, heart conditions, severe obesity, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, or otherwise immunocompromised (undergoing cancer treatment, smoker, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications). —SWUPHD website

“For those living with a high-risk individual, household members should conduct themselves as if they are a significant risk to the high-risk individual.”

Wash hands before interacting with the person, including before feeding or caring for the person

If possible, provide a protected space for high-risk household members, and ensure all utensils and surfaces are cleaned regularly

High-risk populations should take extra precaution to avoid close contact with multiple people, including having the same caretakers whenever possible

Those who are, or work with, vulnerable populations should undergo daily screening/symptom monitoring and should be tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms

Consider providing additional protections or more intensive care for high-risk household member.

Additional CDC guidance for high-risk populations can be found here.”

Households with Sick Family Members

Give sick members their own room if possible and keep the door closed

Consider providing additional protections or more intensive care for high-risk household members

Have only one family member care for them

Actions by High-Risk Individuals

Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

For any travel, use appropriate precautions; avoid high-risk areas

Telework if possible, if not, maintain 6-foot distance

When visiting friends or family, wear face coverings when within a 6-foot distance

Limit physical interactions with other high-risk individuals, except for members of your household or residence

Social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer people outside your household or residence

Limit visits to hospitals, nursing homes, or other residential care facilities

Interactions with High-Risk Individuals